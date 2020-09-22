Warrant served at Lilburn home where woman said she was sexually assaulted, held against her will

Officers responded to a 911 call on Sept. 11, meeting with the victim and transporting her to Northside Gwinnett Hospital for medical attention, they said.

LILBURN, Ga. — A search warrant was executed Tuesday at a home in Lilburn after a woman claimed she was held against her will and sexually assaulted days before.

Police said they had been investigating a home off Hood Road for the last several days after "numerous allegations" stemming from an incident at the home earlier this month.

Police said the victim escaped from the house and alleged she had been held there "against her will for an extended period of time" and sexually assaulted while she was there.

"Investigators have been diligently following up on information provided by the victim bringing us to this point today," Lilburn police Capt. Scott H. Bennett said.