Second man arrested in Clayton County barber's death; Another man wanted

Three people are facing murder charges in 17-year-old Anthony McClain's death. He was killed outside of his barbershop last year.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a second man in the death of a young Clayton County barber and have revealed they're still searching for three more suspects.

Investigators announced Thursday that Rontavius Deon Holt was taken into custody by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. Holt is accused in the murder of Anthony "Chyna" McClain.

The 17-year-old was shot and killed last April outside of his shop, Da Barbas Lab in River Station Plaza along West Fayetteville Road.

Clayton County Police originally said they were searching for one suspect: Jaimonni Watkins-Causey. He was arrested in Florida on a felony murder warrant last October.

(Pictured below: Jaimonni Watkins-Causey)

Now, authorities have identified Jamoriyan Keon'tai Eutsey and Holt as suspects in the McClain's death.

According to the Clayton County Police, one of the barbers had credited Watkins-Causey $900 in marijuana.

The barber was trying to get payment when Watkins-Causey, Eutsey and Holt walked into the barbershop to confront them. Police added two unidentified males were also part of the group.

The group assaulted the barber inside the shop and a shootout in the parking lots ensued. McClain tried to separate himself from the entire altercation and was shot in the face, according to police. The teen died in front of the barbershop.

As Watkins-Causey and Holt are in the Clayton County jail, authorities are now searching for Eutsey. All three are accused of similar charges including felony murder and aggravated assault.

(Wanted: Jamoriyan Keon'Tai Eutsey)

Meantime, police are working to identify two more suspects.

Anyone who has identifying information about the two people police are searching for is urged to call Detective A. Rosas at andrea.rosas@claytoncountyga.gov. Anonymous tips may also be made with Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Who was Anthony "Chyna" McClain?

Community and family members previously expressed McClain's death as an unexpected and tragic loss.

McClain was a young entrepreneur. He ran the barbershop and owned an organic juice company he just received an LLC for.

"He said because we deserved that on the south side, you shouldn't just be able to go to Buckhead to have a come in to shop," his mother Nora Huff previously said to 11Alive. "So he did. He did it all."

He was the middle child and helped take care of his entire family. His mother added that he excelled at everything he did.

McClain was attending college and received his license in order to cut hair. He had his own chair by the front of the shop he opened with his mother which has become a makeshift memorial since his death.