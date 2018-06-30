ASHBURN, Ga. -- An early morning nightclub shooting left seven people hurt in the south Georgia town of Ashburn, police officials said.

They said it happened at a recently-opened nightclub, called Studio 2.0, in the 800 block of West Washington Avenue at about 2:30 a.m.

A spokesman for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Turner County 911 dispatch received "multiple calls" for "shots fired" at the club.

GBI Special Agent J.T. Ricketson said Ashburn police arrived within minutes. When they did, they found the nightclub parking lot littered with bullet casings and seven wounded people on the ground.

Ricketson said the lot also revealed evidence that many people there were under age 21 and were drinking alcohol and possibly using marijuana. Police also found at least three cars with blown out windows, due to gunfire.

Five of the wounded were taken by ambulance to Tift Regional Hospital in Tifton. Two others were transported by medical helicopter to a hospital in Macon.

Ricketson said the GBI and Ashburn Police are jointly investigating the incident.

He said it started when Studio 2.0., which Ricketson said does not yet have a liquor license, sent out flyers to people within a 40-mile radius about the party called "County vs. County" and specifically calling for people from Ashburn, Tifton, Sylvester and Cordele to attend. As many as 150-200 people did, police said.

The event, according to the G.B.I., apparently also attracted members of two local gangs, "The Shine Boys", from Cordele, and "The Glow Boys", from Ashburn. Police officials believe a dispute between members of the gangs led to the shooting,.

So far, Ashburn police have made two arrests. 36-year old Tio Davis, of Ashburn, is believed to have been the promoter of the event. He is charged with providing alcohol to people under the age of 21.

Jontavious Coley, 17-years old, from Cordele, GA, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Felony Murder in connection to the shooting. Coley was identified as one of the shooters that fired multiple rounds while the people were fleeing the club.

But, Ricketson says the GBI's investigation is far from over. And, with a GBI crime scene unit and several agents at the shooting scene to assist Ashburn police, he said additional charges are likely,.

Ricketson said authorities urge anyone with information about the shooting at Studio 2.0 to call 1-800-597-8477.

