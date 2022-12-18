Second arrest made in killing of South Fulton food mart clerk

South Fulton Police tell 11Alive they believe they have everyone tied to the case in custody.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — After months on the run, South Fulton Police have arrested a second suspect in an attempted robbery that left a store clerk dead.

That store manager, 44-year-old Anatoli Zenabe, was killed back in September.

Police said he was shot several times in front of his sister at the Quick Pick Food Mart on Welcome All Road, off Roosevelt Highway.

They also said, at the time, Zenabe may have been trying to protect his sister when he was shot.

