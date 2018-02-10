ATLANTA – Two violent crimes within days of each other near the AUC, now police think college students are being targeted during midterms.

Tuesday morning, a second Morehouse student was carjacked at gunpoint within a week. The first was carjacked on September 27. Both victims were leaving the library when they were targeted in the early hours of the morning.

Deavon Rector got the safety alert on his phone that a student was carjacked just days earlier but didn't think twice.

"I actually got a notification that a Morehouse student was robbed in this area. Did I ever think it would happen to me, no," he said.

But that's what happened.

Rector told police he was sitting inside his vehicle in a gated complex on Founders Drive just a few blocks away from the Atlanta University Center. When a man approached his driver-side window and asked if he wanted to buy drugs, Rector told officers he declined. That's when the suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at him.

The suspect demanded he get out of the vehicle and empty his pockets, police said. When Rector complied, the suspect got into the vehicle and fled.

"Through the grace of God and Find My iPhone, we were able to find my car and I appreciate all of the officers doing their job perfectly. The fact that they found it in 20 minutes is remarkable," Rector said.

Police said they found the vehicle abandoned in the 1000 block of Baldwin Street, in another gated community.

Just last week another Morehouse student was carjacked at gunpoint on West View Drive after a late-night study session at the library. According to the victim, he had just made a run to get food when he was approached by two men.

The victim told police that one or more of the suspects then pulled out a gun and demanded his keys, cell phone, wallet, and vehicle.

Atlanta Police said it's likely the same suspect who carjacked both students. In both crimes the suspect is described as a tall black man with a slim build. Dreadlocks with gold tips, gold teeth, and wearing a gold chain.

"It's very disturbing that this type of crime is occurring and we don't want young college students, who are traveling to Atlanta to better themselves, to be targeted as victims of crime here," APD commander Reginald Moorman said.

Morehouse released a lengthy statement saying their campus safety team with working with APD to investigate. They said they're thankful none of the students have been injured.

"We care about the safety of our students and are thankful that no one has been injured in these southwest Atlanta neighborhood incidents. We have asked Atlanta Police to increase community surveillance and patrols in the area," the statement read in part.

They said they're also increasing patrols along the campus' boundaries and are encouraging everyone to remain vigilant.

"Some of our students are spending late hours in the AUC’s Robert W. Woodruff library as they study for midterm exams. We caution them to be aware of their surroundings and to call the APD if they see anything suspicious as they walk to their cars and drive home to their apartment buildings," the statement said.

Police are asking people around the AUC to listen up because it all happened so close together.

Where Tuesday's victim was carjacked and where the found the car are less than half a mile apart. Because of that, police think the suspect may live in the area.

