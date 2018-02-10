ATLANTA – A second Morehouse student was carjacked at gunpoint within a week.

Atlanta police said early Tuesday morning a man with a gun forced a student to give him his car on Founders Drive just a few blocks away from the Atlanta University Center.

Police were able to track down the stolen car at Baldwin Street but the suspect got away.

RELATED | Police: Morehouse student carjacked after study session, late-night food run

Just last week another Morehouse student was carjacked at gunpoint on West View Drive after a late-night study session at the library. According to the victim, he had just made a run to get food when he was approached by two men.

The victim told police that one or more of the suspects then pulled out a gun and demanded his keys, cell phone, wallet, and vehicle.

