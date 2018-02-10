ATLANTA – A second Morehouse student was carjacked at gunpoint within a week.

Atlanta police said early Tuesday morning a man with a gun forced a student to give him his car on Founders Drive just a few blocks away from the Atlanta University Center.

Police were able to track down the stolen car at Baldwin Street but the suspect got away.

Just last week another Morehouse student was carjacked at gunpoint on West View Drive after a late-night study session at the library. According to the victim, he had just made a run to get food when he was approached by two men.

The victim told police that one or more of the suspects then pulled out a gun and demanded his keys, cell phone, wallet, and vehicle.

