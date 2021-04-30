A man wanted in connection was arrested Friday evening, along with a minor female.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A man wanted in connection to the murder of Richland County 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep has been arrested, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

18-year-old Treveon Nelson was arrested Friday evening near Leesville, according to Lexington County deputies. Officials say the Cayce resident will be charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Sanaa Amenhotep.

Officers had arrested one juvenile and charged him with kidnapping, but were looking for Nelson, who they believed to be involved in the kidnapping. "We need him, he needs to be held responsible for what he did," Richland County Leon Lott said Thursday.

A minor female has also been arrested in the ongoing investigation into Amenhotep’s death, according to Lexington County deputies. The minor is being held by the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Lott said Thursday morning that Amenhotep's body was discovered in Lexington County hours earlier. She was found in a wooded area off Interstate 20 in the Batesburg-Leesville area.

On Friday, the Lexington County Coroner's office said Amenhotep died from multiple gunshot wounds, and officially ruled the death a homicide.

The 15-year-old girl was last seen leaving her north Columbia residence on April 5 and was reported missing by her mother.