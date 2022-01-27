Woman turns herself in connection to 6-month-old shot, killed

Sharice Ingram turned herself in on Wednesday in connection to the child's killing and was transported to the Fulton County Jail.

ATLANTA — A second person is in custody following the shooting death of a 6-month-old child. According to Atlanta Police, Sharice Ingram turned herself in on Wednesday in connection to the child's killing and was transported to the Fulton County Jail.

She is currently being charged with being a party to the crime of aggravated assault and party to the crime of felony murder.

On Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and APD Chief Rodney Bryant made the announcement that 22-year-old Dequasie Little, was taken into custody in Decatur in connection to the shooting. He is currently charged with aggravated assault and felony murder, according to APD.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, 6-month-old Grayson Fleming was shot and killed near Atlanta's Anderson Park. Officers responded to 202 Anderson Ave NW. – an area with a Food Mart convenience store and a small auto shop in Atlanta's Dixie Hills neighborhood. APD said the baby was in a vehicle when he was hit by a bullet during a drive-by shooting. The child was not the intended target.

Fleming's mother, Kerri Gray, told 11Alive on Wednesday that she felt confident police would soon capture everyone responsible for shooting and killing her son.

“I opened up the (car) door and I saw him slumped over and I thought he was sleeping, because he sleeps like that, sometimes,” Gray said, recalling the moment she realized Grayson had been shot. "I happened to look down and saw the blood all over his clothes, so I quickly grabbed him out of his car seat, and I just held him and screamed for somebody to call 911.”

Gray later stated she doesn't believe the suspects intended to kill Grayson but that "it doesn't matter" if they meant to or not.

“I don’t want to hear that, ‘I didn’t intend to shoot your child,’" she exclaimed. "Your games that you’re playing... your behavior... ended a beautiful, beautiful soul. My son’s blood is on your hands. My son’s lifeless body is at your feet. You did this.”

The mayor, who went to the scene after the shooting happened Monday, said gun violence is out of control and he wants to put a stop to it.

Dickens stated he grew up not far from where the shooting happened, and still lives in that area.

"Here they are with blood on their clothes and on their hands and we're talking to them, consoling them and letting them know that at the end of the day we're there for them and that we were going bring justice to the people that did this to their child and did this to their family," Dickens said while describing the heartbreaking moment of talking to the family after the shooting.

Meanwhile, District Attorney Fani Willis commended the department for quickly making an initial arrest, saying she was "disgusted" that the shooting happened.

"We're 25 days in this year and three children have been shot in one of the greatest cities in the world," she added. "I already had in my office, before this child, 22 child homicides. It has to end."