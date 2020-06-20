Second shooting in less than 24 hours as protests continue at Atlanta Wendy's

The burned-out Wendy's restaurant has become the epicenter of many protests and is where officers shot and killed Rayshard Brooks.

ATLANTA — A man has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg after a shooting near the scene of ongoing protests in Atlanta.

Police said officers were called to the area of University Avenue and Pryor Road around 6 p.m. to reports of a person shot. They arrived to find a 35-year-old man shot in the leg.

Police said he was "alert, conscious and breathing" and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police now believe the suspect escaped in a gray Dodge Challenger heading north on Pryor Road.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Live video shared online shows a large crowd in the area at the time of the shooting - a common sight in recent days following the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks by police.

Less than 24 hours earlier, a woman was shot in the leg near the same location. According to the police, she said she was at a protest and vigil when she heard gunshots. She said the person was firing randomly and hit her in the leg.

That victim is listed as stable. Police have made no suggestions that the shootings are in any way related. Both investigations are still ongoing.

The latest shooting also comes just hours after Atlanta's new interim police chief made a plea to both officers calling out sick and the community.

Chief Rodney Bryant said, in the presser, that he understood the frustrations of the community but also said that he would not have "lawlessness" in the city.