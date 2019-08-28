ROSWELL, Ga. — Two people were killed and another person injured in a shooting early Wednesday at a Roswell apartment complex, police said.

It happened inside the Roswell Pointe Condominiums off Lake Point Circle around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, one of the men who were shot made the call to police.

Officers found one man dead and two wounded. Those injured men were taken to the hospital, where one of them later died, according to police.

All of the victims were in their 20s, police said.

Police haven't released any information on a potential suspect, but they don't believe this shooting was random

The investigation is ongoing.

