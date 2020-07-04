Second arrest made in Atlanta 2020 shooting death of 8-year-old girl

Secoriea Turner was shot on July 4, 2020 in Atlanta, not far from where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

ATLANTA — A second arrest has been made in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot while riding in a car last year, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said Jerrion Amari McKinney was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, including murder and gang charges for Secoriea Turner's death.

On July 4, 2020, Turner was in a car with her mother and another person when they tried to turn into a parking lot in the 1200 block of Pryor Road, according to Atlanta Police. They were allegedly confronted by a group of armed people who had blocked the entrance.

During the confrontation, someone in the group opened fire at the car, hitting it multiple times and striking Turner.

The GBI said on June 11 of this year, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested the GBI Gang Task Force to conduct a gang investigation and secure additional arrest warrants in Turner's murder investigation.

They said the arrest warrants were secured for McKinney and Julian Jamal Conley. Conley was already in custody.

Conley was arrested about a week after Turner was killed. Conley's previous attorney admitted the suspect was there that night but insisted he was not the one who fired the shot that killed the little girl.

The area where Turner was shot was only yards from the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta Police on June 12. Protests broke out in Atlanta following his death. There were also groups of people setting up their own roadblocks along University Avenue after Brooks was killed.