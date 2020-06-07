$10,000 reward offered for info in deadly shooting of Secoriea Turner

Police are searching for clues or witnesses in a shooting at left an 8-year-old dead on Saturday night.

ATLANTA — The amount of money offered for information in the shooting death of a child on Saturday night has been raised to $10,000, police confirmed on Sunday.

Police are looking for clues as to who shot and killed eight-year-old Secoriea Turner less than 24-hours before the reward increase was announced.

Turner was a passenger in a vehicle that night when her mother and a friend exited onto University Avenue from the Downtown Connector. The driver attempted to enter a parking lot at 1238 Pryor Road and, according to police, was confronted by an armed group who had blocked the entrance.

"At some point, someone in that group opened fire on the vehicle, striking it multiple times and striking the child who was inside," police wrote in their latest statement on the incident.

The mother and her friend rushed the child to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment but little Secoriea didn't survive.

Photos: Secoriea Turner 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

As police continue their search for answers and detectives look for clues, the department and the child's family are continuing to urge the public to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

The reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment is typically up to $2,000 but the latest announcement adds several thousand dollars to that.

Anyone who does have information can provide it anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477 or by visiting the organization's website.