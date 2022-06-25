Security guard shoots 2 car passengers after woman pulls pistol on ex-boyfriend, Atlanta police say

The woman was pointing her firearm as she was getting into the vehicle, investigators said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department officers are investigating a shooting near Druid Hills and the Atkins Park area Saturday.

Officers said they were called to 1214 Moreland Ave. NE around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived at a business, down the road from Freedom Park, they said they found two people shot. Investigators said a man was badly hurt and the second victim, a woman, was stable.

Early evidence shows that the woman came to a business in the area and got into an argument with an ex-boyfriend. The woman hopped into a vehicle and while leaving, pointed a pistol at the ex-boyfriend, authorities said.

A security guard in the area saw her point the gun and fired several shots at the vehicle, police said, striking two other people in the car.