Security guard shoots 2 car passengers after woman pulls pistol on ex-boyfriend, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department officers are investigating a shooting near Druid Hills and the Atkins Park area Saturday.
Officers said they were called to 1214 Moreland Ave. NE around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived at a business, down the road from Freedom Park, they said they found two people shot. Investigators said a man was badly hurt and the second victim, a woman, was stable.
Early evidence shows that the woman came to a business in the area and got into an argument with an ex-boyfriend. The woman hopped into a vehicle and while leaving, pointed a pistol at the ex-boyfriend, authorities said.
A security guard in the area saw her point the gun and fired several shots at the vehicle, police said, striking two other people in the car.
Police are still investigating the matter and said charges are pending.