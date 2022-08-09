Security guard shot confronting suspects breaking into cars, police say

ATLANTA — An Atlanta security guard is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning.
This all happened at an address on Boulevard northeast, police say, which appears to be the address of the Station 464 Apartment Homes.
Police add that the security guard was confronting suspects breaking into cars. They add that a getaway driver for the suspects started shooting in the security guard's direction, hitting him in the leg.
As of now, there is no word on any arrests or suspects.
