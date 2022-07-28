Dog left on balcony where surface temps reached 131 degrees dies; owner arrested

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — A Sedro-Woolley man was arrested after he allegedly left his dog out outside during dangerous high temperatures Tuesday, resulting in the dog's death.
The Sedro-Woolley Police Department (SWPD) said it received a report of a dog left on a balcony without shade or water.
A code enforcement officer with SWPD responded to the residence and spoke with concerned neighbors.
SWPD said the dog was found in "severe distress" and that life-saving measures were taken at the scene. The dog was taken to an emergency medical facility but later died.
Temperatures in Sedro-Wolley reached nearly 90 degrees on Tuesday and officers measured the surface of the balcony at 131, according to SWPD.
SWPD arrested the person responsible for the dog for first-degree animal cruelty.
The Excessive Heat Warning in place for much of the greater Seattle area was extended through Saturday with above-average temperatures expected to last longer than originally expected.
The Excessive Heat Advisory, in effect for much of the surrounding areas, including Sedro-Woolley, was also extended. They were originally set to expire Friday night.
A dog can overheat, and suffer from dehydration or heatstroke just like a human can.
According to the U.K.-based The Kennel Club, which is one of the largest dog welfare organizations in the world, 1 in 7 dogs taken to the vet for heat stroke dies, but 98% of those treated early survive.
If you notice any of the following signs or symptoms, contact your veterinarian immediately:
- Heavy panting
- Lethargy
- Confusion or loss of coordination
- Drooling or foaming at the mouth
- Vomiting or diarrhea
- Shaking or weakness
- Seizures