COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A warrant issued in October in Cobb County for a man wanted on rape charges and trafficking persons for sexual servitude was arrested in Tennessee.

Earnest Reed, 29, who police say is a self-proclaimed pimp suspected of trafficking young women in several cities in the United States was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in locating and apprehending Reed.

Several agencies took part in conducting interviews and surveillance of known locations for him in metro Atlanta and determined that he fled to Memphis, TN.

A request was sent to the United States Marshals Service Memphis Fugitive Task Force to attempt to apprehend Reed in the Memphis area possibly at a friend’s residence located in Memphis.

"These charges are extremely serious and it is a great relief to have this predator off the streets," Sheriff Neil Warren said. "Our participation in the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force has proven to be a great return on investment."

Reed was taken into custody at that residence and transported to the Shelby County Jail in Tennessee. He's being held for extradition back to Cobb County to face charges.

