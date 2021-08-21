Siblings found shot dead in car in their neighborhood

Police have not released many details about the shooting, only saying it happened after a dispute.

ATLANTA — A brother and sister were killed while sitting in a car in what police called a targeted shooting. Now officers have made an arrest. The shooting happened on Friday, August 20 at around 8:45 p.m. on Sells Ave. SW. Atlanta Police said Robert Bankston Jr. and his big sister Cedrika Smith were pronounced dead on the scene.

A 35-year-old man is charged in their deaths and is now in the Fulton County Jail. He faces three charges: Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Police have not released many details about the shooting, only saying it happened after a dispute. Major D’Andrea Price was on the scene Friday night and said the victims lived nearby.

"It appears they actually lived near this street or in this area, which prompted a lot of family members to come out who actually loved both of them and will dearly miss them.”