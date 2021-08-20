2 siblings found dead in vehicle following shooting that appears to be 'targeted,' police say

Atlanta Police said they received a call around 8:45 p.m. to respond to the 1100 block of Sells Avenue for a shooting.

ATLANTA — A double shooting left a brother and sister dead Friday night in Atlanta, according to police. They don't believe this was a random shooting.

"I would like to give my condolences to this family. They have lost two family members. They were found deceased in a vehicle. I understand that they are siblings," Maj. D'Andrea Price of APD said.

“There is no harm or danger to a society here. This appears to be targeted, it’s not random," she added.

APD said one person has been detained and will be interviewed about what happened. Price said they believe the victims lived nearby.

"It appears they actually lived near this street or in this area, which prompted a lot of family members to come out who actually loved both of them and will dearly miss them.”