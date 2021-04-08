2 victims in Roswell double homicide identified; Son named as person of interest

Delroy Hall, 70, and 63-year-old Murline Gregory-Hall were found dead in a home on Barrington Landing Court, authorities said.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police have identified the two people who were found dead inside a Roswell home on Monday.

Delroy Hall, 70, and 63-year-old Murline Gregory-Hall were found dead in a home on Barrington Landing Court, authorities said.

Police revealed in a statement that their son, 30-year-old Duane Hall, is the man listed as a person of interest in the case.

They said he may be driving a car taken from the scene — a 2019 silver or dark grey Toyota Camry, with a Georgia tag: RSC 5623.

Investigators said they believe Hall traveled to Henry County since taking the car.

11Alive sent a crew to the scene the day the two bodies were found. Dozens of officers were pacing the street off of Old Alabama Road.

Officers said they were called out to the home around 11 a.m. on that day. Someone with a key showed up to check on the residents and found them dead inside the home. That's when they called 911.

Anyone who has seen Duane Hall is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS(8477).