COBB COUNTY, Ga. – A convicted gang member will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a judge handed down a stiff sentence.

Laronte Jamal Nelms will spend life without parole plus 65 years for his role in the murder of Trinity Darnell Hardnett, 35.

A jury found Nelms, street name, Cali, guilty of felony murder after he shot Hardnett four times with a 9mm handgun outside of a convenience store after Nelms felt has Hardnett had "disrespected" him.

The jury deliberated for only one hour.

“This was a cold-blooded and senseless gang murder, all over an immature exchange of disrespect and name calling,” said prosecuting ADA Jaret Usher.

The Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act or Street Gang Act was implemented in 2017 as a direct response to growing gang-related street violence in Georgia.

“Gangs were clearly told that they are not welcome here, and that this Office will continue to stand strong against gangs and gang crime,” stated Cobb County District Attorney, Vic Reynolds.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

Mug Shot Photos

© 2018 WXIA