ATLANTA — The sentencing for an ex-Atlanta police officer who pleaded guilty to assaulting a teenager during a 2016 arrest was delayed 30 days on Monday. It comes after his attorney claimed he had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Attorney Raemona Byrd Jones said Matthew Johns, also a Marine veteran who served from 2005-09, had undergone a psychiatric evaluation and that the evaluation resulted in a PTSD diagnosis.

The attorney requested the additional time to prepare alternative sentencing proposals. Following his guilty plea earlier this month, Johns' attorney asked for a later sentencing date to conduct the PTSD evaluation.

Johns had retained new representation after submitting his guilty plea.

He told the court then that he was diagnosed with PTSD and had sought treatment for it in the past. It's not clear if his previous lawyers ever sought an evaluation or why they did not submit an existing evaluation to the court in his defense.

While a judge expressed some skepticism about the situation - coming so late in the legal process - he granted the second delay.

The prosecution asked to submit Johns to their own evaluation, and the judge said they could.

The judge stressed that the sentencing would not be delayed again, and set his next court date for Aug. 26 at 1 p.m.

Psychologist Dr. Erik Fisher told 11Alive earlier this month that it was possible PTSD played a role.

"Here, you have somebody who is in a pursuit, their adrenaline is running," Fisher said. "They've had these chronic stress situations that are then gonna affect their ability to process current information."

The psychologist said it "doesn't excuse his actions" but that it "may be an explanation for a behavior."

According to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, 33-year-old Johns, a nine-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, pleaded guilty in court earlier this month to eight charges related to the incident.

They included three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault strangulation, two counts of giving a false statement and two counts of violation of oath by a police officer. Johns faces up to 40 years in prison.

It was during a September 2016 pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle that Antraveious Payne got out and immediately surrendered to arriving officers.

Court documents indicated that Payne, who was 15 years old at the time and a passenger in the car, got out of the car, "immediately lying on the pavement with his hands up, showing he clearly did not possess a weapon and did not intend to resist."

According to court records, Johns ran toward Payne and kicked him three times in the head while he was laying on the ground before pressing his knee to the teen's neck.

Payne ended up being knocked unconscious by the assault, the court records said.