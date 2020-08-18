Violent serial carjacker sentenced for 2018 Adairsville shooting, attempted theft

The 28-year-old man was already serving seven years for another carjacking in Tennessee.

ATLANTA — The US Attorney's office says 28-year-old Michael Sean Conner of Hixon, Tennessee, has been sentenced to additional time in prison for his role in an attempted violent 2018 carjacking in Adairsville.

Connor was already serving a seven-year term for an earlier carjacking conviction in Tennessee. During the Adairsville incident, the US Attorney said Conner shot a young man asleep in his truck.

"Conner’s senseless and depraved act left a young man paralyzed from the chest down,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a statement on Tuesday. “His callous disregard for the lives of others justifies the very lengthy prison sentence he received in this case. Our office is grateful for the careful coordination of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners whose collaboration ensured the success of this prosecution."

According to Pak, the charges and other information presented in court, on May 7, 2018, the victim, who was a young man not known to Conner, was driving back to Florida after attending a Tennessee wedding.

After the victim stopped to nap at a Quik Trip gas station in Adairsville, Conner and two women, Kristy Lynn Davis and Destany Schubert, pulled beside the victim in another vehicle, Pak said.

According to police, Davis is Schubert's mother.

Pak said that Conner tapped on the victim's window and pointed a gun at the victim, demanding that he give up his truck.

As the victim tried to roll up his window and back away from Conner, Conner shot him in his chest, Pak said, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

Conner and both of his female passengers were charged for the crime following his arrest for another armed carjacking in Tennessee, hours later.

According to Pak, Connor was sentenced to 28 years of confinement to be followed by three years of supervised release. The federal sentence will run consecutively to the seven years he is already serving in Tennessee for the other carjacking, for a total of 35 years behind bars.

One of Connor's accomplices, 38-year-old Kristy Lynn Davis of Summerville, Georgia, pleaded guilty to acting as Connor's accessory, was sentenced on August 13, 2020, to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, Pak said.

The other accomplice, 22-year-old Destany Schubert, of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, also pleaded guilty to acting as Connor's accessory, Pak said. Schubert received a sentence of one year and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.