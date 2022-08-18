Accused serial rapist wanted in metro Atlanta, police say

Investigators said Marco Johnson drives up to women waiting at the bus stop and tells them he's a priest and spiritual reader.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man is wanted in connection to raping and beating multiple women in different areas in metro Atlanta, police said on Thursday.

Dunwoody Police Department said Marco A. Johnson is wanted in connection to rape, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Police said he is typically seen in Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody areas.

Investigators said he drives up to women waiting at the bus stop and tells them he's a priest and spiritual reader of Especially For Youth, a youth seminar with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Once he "builds a real good rapport with them," police said he offers them a ride.

"After he offers a ride, he says he needs to run back to where I’m staying and pick up some materials for a church service," Sgt. Michael Cheek with Dunwoody Police said. "He then asks them to come inside, and that’s where he commits his crimes.”

The department said the 46-year-old drives a black Toyota Camry with Georgia tag number CCQ3983. They said he's 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 171 pounds.

"Don’t take rides from strangers," Cheek said. "If someone is offering you a ride, only take rides from people you absolutely know.”