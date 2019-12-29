DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County say a man likely responsible for numerous crimes in metro Atlanta - including the slashing of tires at a nursing home and even police headquarters - has been captured.

Police believe 34-year-old Lee T. Culbreath is responsible for 80 property crimes across metro Atlanta with many being the slashing of tires at many different locations.

The arrest came on Friday night with the assistance of Roswell Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. DeKalb County Jail records show Culbreath faces a charge of interference with government property - a felony offense. It's unclear if he will face additional charges for crimes at other locations.

