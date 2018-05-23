VILLA RICA, Ga. -- One person is dead and seven people have been charged with murder and two additional suspects were charged with possession of marijuana Tuesday evening. Police are still searching for an additional two suspects.

At 7:08 pm, Villa Rica Police were called to the Fairbridge Inn Express located at 128 Hwy 61 for reports of several gunshots fired.

Officers found the victim, 28-year-old Brian Cook, dead at the scene and saw several suspects running from the hotel.

Seven of the nine suspects were eventually apprehended.

During the investigation, police found that Cook had gone with Ramon Higgs, 29, to room 205 but Cook remained outside the room while Higgs went inside. Some sort of altercation happened inside the room and hotel surveillance video revealed Higgs running out of the room with several other suspects.

Cook had also started to run from the scene but was grabbed by a suspect and shot. Higgs also suffered from a gunshot wound but was able to flee the scene.

The suspects were inside the room during the incident have been identified as Khalliq Sims, 24, Isiah Roberts, 20, Alvon Darby, 20, and Kyron Doby, 23. All suspects were charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of murder. Roberts was given an additional charge of convicted felon possession of a firearm.

Police are searching for two more suspects who were in the room during the altercation. Briahious McPherson, 19, and Ricardo Joiner, 19, are both wanted for murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Higgs was treated for his gunshot wound and released and charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Another two people were arrested that were in room 206. One 16-year-old from Louisiana was charged with possession of marijuana and drug related objects and Jaylon Stanton, 24, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and forgery first degree after he was found with a large amount of marijuana and an counterfeit twenty dollar bill. Police have not said whether or not these two individuals were connected to the shooting incident.

