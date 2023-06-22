Several cars shot up at Lithonia apartment complex: Police

DeKalb County Police Department said officers responded on Wednesday regarding property damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are still looking for suspects responsible for shooting rounds at over 10 cars at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

It happened at the Farrington Ridge apartments on Farrington Ridge Circle in Lithonia. DeKalb County Police Department said officers responded on Wednesday regarding property damage.

Residents at the apartment said cars and buildings were hit by gunfire. The police department said it's still gathering details and has no further information. Another resident added that multiple cars were seen driving away after the shots were heard.

No one was reported hurt in the incident.