FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Crimestoppers and several Central Georgia law enforcement agencies are offering a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of missing Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn.

That's according to Warren Selby with Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

It's an effort between Crimestoppers, the Fort Valley Police Department, Peach County Sheriff's Office, and Byron Police department to find the 23-year-old.

Gunn was last seen late Thursday or early Friday morning at her boyfriend's aunt's home on Chestnut Hill Road, according to Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese.

The search for Gunn continued into Monday with the announcement that law enforcement had created a joint task force to find her.

Anitra is a 2016 graduate of West Lake High School in Atlanta and is currently a senior agriculture major at Fort Valley State University.

Anyone with information on the case can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Timeline: The disappearance of Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Timeline: The disappearance of Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn

Police searching for 23-year-old Fort Valley State student

Fort Valley Downtown Development Authority looking for historic freight depot funding

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.