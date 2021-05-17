x
5 injured in hail of gunfire outside DeKalb shop

Two of the victims are in critical condition according to police, who believe the shooting was a drive-by.
Shooting outside DeKalb smoke shop injures five on May 16, 2021

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say as many as 30 shots were fired and five people injured in a suspected drive-by shooting that happened late Sunday night in DeKalb.

Police on the scene said that the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. near The Connoisseur Smoke Shop at the corner of South Hairston and Redan roads.

While many details are still limited, police said that four of the victims were men and one was a woman. Two people are in critical condition - one of them a man in his 60s.

Police don't yet have a description of the vehicle involved nor have they released a motive for the crime as their investigation continues.

