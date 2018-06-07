THOMASVILLE, Ga. -- Thomasville police are warning people about a man considered armed and dangerous on the loose.

Robert Lee Carter II is wanted for Aggravated Assault with the intent to murder, rape, or rob from an incident with an elderly victim last night, according to Captain Maurice Holmes with Thomasville police.

The 46-year-old is also wanted for questioning about the disappearance of Deanna Shirey, police say. The 70-year-old retired Publix employee was last heard from on July 1, according to police. Her car was found in Tallahassee three days ago with her phone and purse inside.

Holmes said the police are waiting on a magistrate court judge to issue additional warrants for kidnapping and theft by taking of a motor vehicle.

Carter is considered armed and dangerous according to police. The suspect is described as a 5’10” white male. He was last seen early this morning between Thomasville, Ga. and Tallahassee in a stolen white 2007 Toyota Tacoma with a Georgia tag AJN1924.

Police say not to approach the suspect. They ask anyone with information to call 911 or the Thomasville Police Department at 229-225-4151.

