COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man described as a "grandfather figure" was convicted in Cobb County of sexually abusing the children who trusted him.

The Cobb County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that 70-year-old Gary Hufstetler Sr. had been convicted by a jury of first molesting a girl when she was 6, and continuing the abuse until she was 11.

"The victim said she considered Hufstetler a grandfather, although they were never related," a release said.

Hufstetler was sentenced to eight years in prison and 12 more on probation.

Cobb County District Attorney's Office

The DA's office described how the abuse began with "seemingly unintentional touches as she watched Popeye cartoons, and progressed over time."

"The victim did not tell anyone for fear of how it would affect her family until a triggering event occurred that caused her to tell her therapist and then Cobb Police," the DA's office said.

The girl is now 17.

According to the DA's office, Hufstetler had been investigated before over abuse allegations, involving other children in the family whom he was connected to through his live-in girlfriend of about 30 years.

No charges were ever brought.

"This predator took care in grooming and selecting a child that he thought would never tell," said assistant district attorney Meredith Florio. "However, this young woman, now 17 years old, showed incredible strength by facing her fears and this defendant in describing to the jury the abuse she suffered at such a young age."

