He was accused of sexual abuse at a Clayton County child advocacy center. Police allege a cover-up.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are alleging the 25-year-old son of the executive director of a child advocacy center "engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with at least one child" and accuse that director and another employee of a "cover-up scheme" in the case.

The police department has a press conference planned for Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. to provide more details.

In a release Thursday, they said they'd been tipped off to "sexual misconduct possibly occurring" at Rainbow House by 25-year-old Caleb Randolph. The department said an investigation found he'd sexually abused a child and he now faces charges including child molestation and statutory rape.

In the immediate aftermath of the allegation, the department said his mom, the center's executive director Mia Kimber, and another employee identified as Monica Jones "both had direct knowledge of the misconduct and failed to report the misconduct to law enforcement officials."

Instead, Clayton County Police allege, the two "failed to take correction actions and instead engaged in a cover-up scheme."

The result was the victim was "removed from the facility based on false allegations."

Randolph, meanwhile, was fired but then re-hired after a week-and-a-half. He has "since been actively employed with Rainbow House Inc. where he had been allowed to interact with juveniles at the facility" until his arrest on March 16.

Kimber and Jones both face party to a crime charges in the case, as well as failure to report.