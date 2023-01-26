12-year-old girl sexually assaulted by man at Cobb County park, police say

The suspect is accused of drugging the girl by telling her to drink from a water bottle that made her feel dizzy.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man was arrested Sunday after police said he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl after he told her to drink from a water bottle that made her feel dizzy at a Cobb County park.

Police said the girl was assaulted at Shaw Park in Marietta on Saturday. The suspect is accused of drugging the girl and then pulling a knife on her and threatening her to do whatever he demanded.

According to the warrant, the man approached the girl inside the park around 5:55 p.m. The suspect then offered the young girl a water bottle that appeared to be sealed. The girl then drank from it and began to feel "dizzy and tingle" shortly thereafter. It was then the man sexually assaulted her, records read.

It is not yet known what was inside the water bottle and who the girl was at the park with.