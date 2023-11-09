Newton County man convicted in brother's 2021 murder

A jury found Shaquell Fisher guilty of shooting and killing his brother with two separate handguns.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County man is facing prison time after he was convicted in the death of his brother.

A Newton County jury found Shaquell Fisher guilty last Friday of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony in the 2021 death of his brother, Deondre Fisher.

Shaquell was accused of shooting and killing his brother on July 4, 2021. The siblings were celebrating Independence Day at their mother’s house in Newton County, prosecutors said. After midnight, they left with another friend to go to another party. Later, the brothers returned to their mother’s home and started arguing, eventually turning into a physical fight.

Prosecutors said during the argument, Shaquell pulled out a handgun and shot his younger brother nine times - emptying the gun. A friend called 911.

Evidence shows Shaquell then went upstairs and grabbed another gun. His mother and friends cried for him to stop - but Shaquell fired four more shots at his brother. An autopsy and witness testimony, according to prosecutors, shows that Deondre was already slumped on the ground when his brother continued to shoot him.

“All cases involving a death are sad, but those involving siblings are especially tragic," District Attorney Randy McGinley said in a prepared statement. "A decision to unnecessarily resort to gun violence has led to a family forever losing one loved one and losing another to a lengthy prison sentence. My hope is that a case like this will illustrate to people, especially young people, that quickly turning to deadly force because of anger or embarrassment is not the answer."