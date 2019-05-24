ROSWELL, Ga. — A man accused of stabbing a woman to death in Roswell has been charged in her murder.

Rowell Police said that they received a report of a stabbing on Alpharetta Highway, where they found Cabrera-Maldonado. She was transported to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, where she later died.

Police later confirmed that Cabrera-Maldonado was at a child's birthday party when the attack happened.

Pedro Navarro-Zelaya was arrested at the scene and taken to the same hospital for self-inflicted injuries. On Thursday, Navarro-Zelaya, 44, was booked into Fulton County Jail for the murder of Cabrera-Maldonado.

Pedro Navarro-Zelaya has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing to death Margarita Cabrera-Maldonado.

Roswell Police

