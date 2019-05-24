ATLANTA — A woman was found dead outside of the DeKalb County Jail Friday morning, authorities said.

Police said it happened around 5:15 a.m.

Lt. Matt Ferreira said the woman was found dead in the front passenger seat in the parking lot of the jail.

It appears the man driving the car wanted to alert the authorities of the dead woman, Ferreira said. That's when the man who was driving the car went up to a Spalding County Sheriff's Deputy who was visiting the jail for other reasons and told him about the dead woman in the car. The sheriff's deputy took the man into custody.

Authorities said the physical evidence suggests that the incident happened inside of the car, but they are working to learn the location of the fatality.

They are also working to learn the relationship between the man and the woman.

Police haven't released the identities of the man or woman.

