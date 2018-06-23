A service was held Saturday for a woman who was allegedly killed by the father of her great grandchild.

Sergio Moon is accused of shooting Linda Flint, 68, who was left bleeding profusely in her apartment after the incident.

“This is tough for our family because this is our first time ever losing a family member to gun violence, street violence,” said nephew Anthony Watts. “It was always, ‘Nephew come and get me,’ ‘Nephew, call me.’

“We were pretty close.”

At her service he was one of the few who could find the words to say about Linda.

After two weeks on the run, police found Moon at an extended stay hotel in Norcross. That’s where they took him into custody.

“That’s a relief for the family that he has been caught. We were all relieved to know that he was captured.”

While it brings a little comfort, there’s one other emotion they’re wrestling with more.

“The main emotion is just confusion. Someone who is so loving who wouldn’t hurt a fly, it just doesn’t click.”

“I can tell you this much. If you looked up the word love in the dictionary, it would have a picture of her and you would learn about love. She was the best.”





