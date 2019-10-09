GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — In late August, Munsha Shekhani was rear-ended while sitting at a red light outside of Duluth. Authorities said she chased after the SUV that hit her and ended up being hit by a box truck. That second crash killed her.

Just weeks later, police now say the man behind the wheel of the SUV she chased has been taken into custody. Police say a tip provided through Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of 24-year-old Jose Anjel Medina of Lawrenceville.

Following the tip, police were able to find Medina and arrest him in connection with that collision. He faces charges of hit-and-run, following too closely and violation of a driving permit. Police said he won't face charges in connection with the fatal collision that followed.

RELATED: Woman dies chasing hit-and-run driver who crashed into her

The original crash happened on Aug. 27 on Steve Reynolds Boulevard near I-85. Authorities said the victim ended up pulling out in front of a box truck as she pursued Medina. Shekhani was seriously injured and ultimately died from her injuries. Police said that Medina never returned to the scene or called the police.

As a result of the crash, police issued an alert to the public hoping someone would contact CrimeStoppers with information. Police said that tip came in on Sept. 6 and allowed them to make the arrest.

MORE HEADLINES

North Carolina man claims he spotted three Bigfoots and caught them on video

Savannah State athlete from north Georgia dies while evacuating ahead of Hurricane Dorian

15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones

Nightmare continues for Tarrant County couple after buying 'dream home'

Georgia State to get $950,000 from the SEC team they just beat