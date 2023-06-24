LIVE: Ben Crump responds to the deaths of Jarveon Hudspeth, Courtney Ross

The 21-year-old Hudspeth was shot and killed by a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop on June 24, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Attorney Ben Crump is speaking to the media Friday alongside the families of Jarveon Hudspeth and Courtney Ross, two Black men who were killed in police custody in separate incidents in Memphis.

Thursday, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office released video of the fatal officer-involved shooting involving Jarveon Hudspeth and a Shelby County Deputy.

The 21-year-old was shot and killed by a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop on June 24, 2023.

The D.A.’s office said Hudspeth’s family has viewed the footage. The family is being represented by attorney Ben Crump.

The D.A. said the videos are from the deputy’s in-car camera, body-worn camera, and a neighbor’s ring camera.

A warning that viewers may find the footage graphic and disturbing.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Sheriff’s Deputy shot Hudspeth after the stop escalated, and Hudspeth drove off, dragging the deputy for more than 100 yards. However, several questions remained on how the situation escalated that far in the first place. Read the TBI’s initial news release HERE.

According to the D.A., the video begins with both vehicles traveling on the road and ends after the deputy is ejected from the vehicle. Hudspeth died as a result of the shooting and the deputy suffered critical injuries.

“For transparency, our office is incorporating a new practice where we try to release videos in a timely manner as long as it does not compromise the integrity of the investigation,” said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy in a news release. “In the past, video has not been released until the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has completed its investigation. Our goal is to speed up that process by showing video as soon as possible when we are sure it won’t compromise the investigation. The release of the Jarveon Hudspeth video is evidence of our Office’s new practice.”

The Shelby County DA’s office said the Justice Review Unit is also investigating the traffic stop. Once the investigation is complete, they will recommend charges, if any, to the DA.

Crump released this statement following the video's release: “Two whole months after the tragic shooting that took the life of Jarveon Hudspeth, the public is finally seeing video of the unnecessary and senseless actions by law enforcement that led to his death. From the initial stop to the shot that killed Jarveon, every single choice made by this officer was reckless, and ultimately, deadly. The video clearly shows that the officer voluntarily climbed into the vehicle, potentially putting himself into harm’s way. And for what? Jarveon’s mother was informed by officials that the officer ran his license and registration, which came back clean. To this day –– more than 60 days later –– we do not know the initial reason for this deadly stop. Enough with the secrecy. Enough with the evasion. Enough with the silence. This family, and this community, deserve answers.”

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr., who is running for Memphis Mayor, released this statement following the announcement that Crump would represent the Hudspeth family as they called for release of the video: "The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is handling the investigation into the death of Jarveon Hudspeth. All information regarding the case, including notifications to the next of kin, would be through that agency.

It has come to my attention that specific individuals, including Attorney Ben Crump, have made inciting claims regarding releasing video evidence related to this active investigation.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will continue to follow the law as set forth by the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Legislature, and the Courts regarding the release of evidence while there is an active investigation or prosecution.

I strongly condemn these cheap political stunts aimed at manipulating public opinion and causing distress for all involved.

My primary focus remains on protecting the integrity of this investigation and providing support to my deputy, who is still recovering from serious injuries."

On Friday, August 11, a property owner made a call to the police about Courtney Ross going through boxes that may have contained poison. Other nearby residents made calls about Ross looking into cars and going through mailboxes.

Ross ran from police when they arrived on scene, MPD said. When officers apprehended him, they placed him in the back of the squad car. After noticing he was short of breath, they called for an ambulance which transported him to a hospital where he would later die.

The involved officers have been placed on leave.

Crump called on MPD and the City of Memphis to release footage of the incident.