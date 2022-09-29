Deadly 2016 studio recording session plot leads to man's murder conviction

Several men set up a recording session to plot an armed robbery against the rapper.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A third man involved in the shooting death of Atlanta rapper Blizzy was convicted of murder Wednesday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Sheldon Dooley was convicted on 14 counts including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.

Dooley was indicted in the 2016 murder of Jerome Blake.

In April 2016, Dooley and three other armed men went into Headquarters Recording Studio in southwest Atlanta along Metropolitan Parkway ready to rob Caleb "Bally" Sims, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Casey Battle contacted Sims to set up a recording session in the space they were renting. The idea stemmed from Kenson Hunte, Atlanta rapper "Rich Show" wanting to get Sims back for taking a necklace with his moniker on it and $50,000, documents reveal. Dooley was in on the revenge plot, attorneys said.

Surveillance video caught the men entering the recording studio where gunfire was exchanged. Hannon and Blake were killed during the armed robbery. Hunte’s “Rich Show” necklace was found near the bodies. The case garnered national interest and was featured on the A&E show “The First 48” at the time.

Dooley was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga, California on August 2016. Blake's family was present throughout his trial, according to the DA's office.

"It is a shame that their loved one was so cruelly taken from them during an armed robbery. I wish them love and strength, and hope that this verdict provides some sense of justice for Jerome Blake’s family and friends," Willis said in a news release.