Shooting investigation at gas station off MLK Jr Drive in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A shooting investigation is underway Wednesday morning near a gas station in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Officers responded around 7:20 a.m. to an incident near Gordan Terrace, but it appears to have happened at the Shell station off MLK Jr. Drive -- not far from Interstate 20.
Police have not provided much information about the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
