'Shelter in place' issued for parts of Clayton County, armed subject on loose

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A shelter in place has been issued for residents in part of Clayton County Friday due to an "armed subject."

The Clayton County Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page.

Specifically, the shelter in place is for the area of Arbor Place, Southlake Parkway, and Battle Creek Road. Armed Subject.

It was not immediately clear what sort of incident involving the armed subject prompted the shelter in place notice.

