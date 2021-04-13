Suspects who led police on chase, fired shots at officers identified as cousins from Alabama

Aaron Jajuan Shelton has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault and three counts of aggravated battery.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a car for going 111 mph on Interstate 20 early Monday morning. What happened next, the Carroll County Sheriff called "horrific."

The two men in the car are now identified as 22-year-old Aaron Jajuan Shelton and 28-year-old Pier Alexander Shelton. They are cousins from Birmingham, Ala., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Aaron Jajuan Shelton has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault and three counts of aggravated battery. He is being held at the Carroll County Jail. He will make his first court appearance today at 2 p.m. before Magistrate Court Judge Carolyn Evans.

Pier Alexander Shelton was shot and killed by authorities hours after the chase and search.

After the car was stopped, it sped off and a chase began with the state trooper. After a successful PIT maneuver, the driver regained control of the car and the passenger leaned out of the window and began firing shots at the trooper. His patrol car became disabled.

A Carrollton Police officer, identified as Sgt. Rob Holloway, made contact with the vehicle and continued the chase. Police Chief Joel Richards said the passenger fired rounds into the vehicle, striking Holloway. His police vehicle then crashed into a utility pole. He was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital.

The suspects continued into Villa Rica, where the chase ultimately ended when the two men crashed the Nissan near Ithica Elementary School. Once they crashed, they ran from the vehicle.

At 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., the GBI said the two suspects began firing at officers. Officer Chase Gordy was struck twice by gunfire and was taken to Grady Hospital.