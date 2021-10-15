APD needs public's help identifying teen killed, involved in shooting at Brentwood home

According to APD, the shooting happened last Saturday, Oct. 9, shortly after 10 p.m. at a home at the 3500-block of Sherbrooke Way SW.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police homicide investigators are asking the public to help identify a teen who was shot and killed at a home in the Brentwood community.

According to APD, the shooting happened last Saturday, Oct. 9, shortly after 10 p.m. at a home at the 3500-block of Sherbrooke Way SW.

When officers arrived, two young men were found shot. One young man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital.

During a press conference Friday, APD Major D'Andrea Price said the young man taken to the hospital later died. Before he died, Price said he told investigators he was familiar with the person he exchanged gunshots with. Price said he had seen the other person in the neighborhood before.

Price said the young man they are trying to identify is between 13 and 17 years old. He's five feet, five inches tall, and weighs 127 pounds.

"I would like to provide a proper notification to this man's family that he has died as a result of a gunshot wound," Price said.

Price also said there was some type of dispute before gunshots were fired.