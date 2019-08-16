HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County deputy is out of a job and was arrested for allegedly making a false report about being a victim in an attempted sexual assault.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Margaret Brumbelow of Lula was arrested at her home on Monday. Brumbelow was terminated from the sheriff's office the same day prior to her arrest.

Deputies said Brumbelow claimed that on July 13, a fellow deputy attempted to sexually assault her while she was off-duty. However, the investigation determined the allegation was not true.

“Incidents like these are very difficult for law enforcement agencies, but they must be addressed when they occur,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “We take reports of crime seriously, and members of our agency, assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, diligently investigated this allegation. While I’m thankful no attempted assault occurred, the falsehood could not be overlooked. Our department is full of excellent Deputies and professionals. Cases like these are the exception.”

Hall County

Brumbelow was charged with making false statements. She posted a $5,700 bond and was released from jail the same day she was taken into custody.

Brumbelow had worked for the agency since July 2016 and most recently was a deputy in the Jail Division Transport Unit.

MORE NEWS:

More than 200 dogs and cats rescued from Tennessee home; 33 dogs coming to Atlanta

Mom says 5-year-old is terrified to ride bus after being dropped off in wrong neighborhood

NTSB: Dale Earnhardt Jr's plane 'ballooned up and then came back down' right before fiery crash