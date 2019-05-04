SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A sheriff has called in the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after an inmate died in his jail on Friday.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix is also pushing back against what he calls misinformation on social media.

The incident began around 2 p.m. when Spalding County deputies said they were made aware of an inmate in distress. In a statement from the sheriff's office, authorities said jail medical staff and deputies responded immediately and rendered aid.

Emergency personnel then rushed the inmate to WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital where medical staff pronounced the person dead. Since the death, Dix has requested the GBI to investigate.

Dix is also firing back at detractors online who he said are releasing false information.

"Misinformation has been posted on social media regarding the time that the first inmate called for help to the deputies' response," he said. "The deputies' response time was less than one minute. This has been verified by video."