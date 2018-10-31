ORLANDO (WESH) — A Florida sheriff's office says it may have prevented the murder of a child by a man who allegedly planned to rape and then cannibalize the victim.

Authorities charged 21-year-old Alexander Barter of Joaquin, Texas with conspiracy to commit murder and other crimes related to the plan.

According to NBC affiliate WESH 2 News in Orlando, a Brevard County sheriff's agent found Barter's alleged plan online and reached out to him. The undercover agent posed as someone willing to provide a child to satisfy Barter's "bloodlust," and arranged to meet near Nacogdoches, Texas.

Sheriff's officials say Barter showed up to the meeting with a knife and bags to take the individual body parts in.

The sheriff called it one of the "most disgusting cases I've ever seen."

Barter was arrested and is now in federal custody. He could get life in prison.

Read more here.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

Mug Shot Photos

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved