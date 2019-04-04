BARROW COUNTY, Ga. -- Parents of a 4-month-old are accused of breaking the child's bones.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office was called to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on March 28 after a child arrived with multiple broken bones.

Investigators said they determined the injuries were the result of abuse from the child's parents.

Louis Coleman Sr. Coleman Sr. is charged with 26 counts of aggravated battery, a count of criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of battery and four counts of cruelty to children (1st degree). He was taken into custody on March 28.

Seleta Basinger is charged with 4 counts of cruelty to children (1st Degree). She was taken into custody on March 29.

The investigation is ongoing, sheriff's officials said.

