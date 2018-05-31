SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — It only lasts seconds, but dramatic video shows the moments a suspect opened fire on a home in South Fulton on Memorial Day.

The City of South Fulton Police Department is looking for help identifying the person seen in this video shooting at a home on the 2900 block of Two Lakes Circle.

The video shows the suspect firing several shots in the direction of the home.

Two teens were killed, and another teen was shot in the face. The victims were 16-year-old Grant Antonio Payton and 19-year-old Tyree Johnson. The 15-year-old is recovering in the hospital

Police have neither released any possible suspects nor have they identified a motive.

VIDEO | Two teens were killed and one was injured

11Alive spoke with neighbors and the homeowner that afternoon, after the shooting happened. Neighbors told 11Alive Payton was shot by a flying bullet that went through the home, while Johnson was found shot inside a car parked outside the home.

"I watched my baby friend die in my f****** living room floor," the homeowner, who didn't want to be identified, shouted out in frustration.

The woman told 11Alive whoever shot the three teens ran away before she saw them.

Outside her home, nearly two dozen evidence markers mapped the scene of the crime – shell casings from the gunfire. At least four vehicles and a nearby house were riddled with bullets.

The shooting has left neighbors feeling defeated and fed up with crime. They say violent crime and criminals have won in their neighborhood.

A couple of days later, another shooting rattled the neighborhood, just a block away. No one was injured but police said it was in retaliation for the murders.

RELATED |

PHOTOS | 16-year-old killed in triple shooting

Photos: 16-year-old Grant Payton

© 2018 WXIA