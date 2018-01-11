DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- It started with a carjacking late Halloween night and ended with a chase and gun battle with police early Thursday morning.

DeKalb Police said the vehicle was stolen from Esquire Apartments on Buford Hwy near I-285 sometime before midnight.

Two officers spotted the stolen vehicle and starting chasing it, DeKalb Police Major Greg Padrick said.

After the chase ended, three suspects took off running and two officers chased after them. Then one of the suspects allegedly started firing a gun towards the officers, they returned fire.

"There were several rounds exchanged, but it doesn't appear anyone was hit," Major Padrick said.

Only one suspect in custody and police are looking for the other two. It's unclear at this point if the person in custody is the shooter.

DeKalb crash and shoot out with police

Major Padrick said officers face uncertainties when they respond to calls.

"It's something that officers face everyday. You never know when that traffic stop is going to be -- this traffic stop or when that call is going to be - this call. It's something they prepare for and train for. It's an unnerving event nonetheless when it does occur," he said.

