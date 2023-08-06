Shooting that killed 9-year-old boy may have been accidental, East Point Police say

East Point Police said King Black was shot at a home on East Washington Avenue over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police said they have more information about the case where a 9-year-old was shot and killed inside of a home while he was playing with friends. Police Chief Shawn Buchanan said the tragedy that killed King Black was likely an accident.

King was shot at a home on East Washington Avenue Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found his body outside. After interviewing witnesses, police learned King was shot inside of the home before collapsing outside. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

"I want to make this clear, this was not a violent attack, this was not a random attack. We truly believe this was an accidental shooting that occurred," Buchanan said. "I want to make people clear on that. This was not a child out playing and was just randomly shot by a stranger."

The 9-year-old's mother, Joy King, is heartbroken behind the shooting.

“All I heard and can remember from that day is the banging on the door and hearing King’s been shot. I just ran over,” Joy previously said.

She found her son covered in blood, fighting for his life just one street behind her house.

“He was collapsed laying down on his stomach just bleeding really bad, and I just laid next to him. I told him, 'Be strong and I love him,'” she said.

Joy said King was a rising fourth grader at Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School who loved music.

As for the police investigation, the chief said it's still underway.

"We're doing a very deep dive into the investigation to ensure it was an accident and making sure things were not done that shouldn't have been done or weapons left in a place they shouldn't have been left," Buchanan said.

The chief said they are in the final interview phase and that should wrap up Friday; any arrests would come after that.

In the meantime, King's family set up an online fundraiser for funeral expenses. Those who would like to help can do so here.